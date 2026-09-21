PGTI: Bengaluru Open 2026 set to tee-off at KGA from Tuesday

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) The Bengaluru Open 2026 will be played at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) from September 22 to 25. The tournament carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore.

The event will witness participation by 132 golfers including 131 professionals and one amateur. The leading Indian professionals in the field include DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Honey Baisoya, Veer Ahlawat, Akshay Sharma, Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi, to name a few.

Saptak Talwar and Veer Ahlawat, both of whom are participating at the Bengaluru Open 2026 powered by IndianOil, will be representing India at the Asian Games in Japan next week along with last year’s DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion Yuvraj Sandhu.

Besides local lad Khalin Joshi, the leading Bengaluru-based professionals in the field are Chikkarangappa S, Akshay Neranjen, Manoj S, Mari Muthu R and Varun Muthappa, to name a few. The local amateur in the field is Tanish R Gowda.

The prominent foreign names competing include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Bangladesh’s Md Akbar Hossain, Uganda’s Joshua Seale, Japan’s Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo, South African Gerhardus Jacobus Pepler, Ireland’s Declan Kenny and Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said, “The Bengaluru Open has established itself as an important tournament on the DP World PGTI calendar, providing a strong platform for our professionals to compete at one of the country’s finest golf courses. We are delighted to return to Bengaluru and grateful to IndianOil for its continued support of the tournament and its longstanding commitment to the growth of professional golf in India. The city has a passionate golfing community, and with a strong field of professionals set to compete, we look forward to another exciting week of top-tier golf at the Karnataka Golf Association. We are confident that the Bengaluru Open 2026 Powered by IndianOil will once again showcase the depth of talent on the DP World PGTI and create memorable moments for players and fans alike.”

--IANS

hs/