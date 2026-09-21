Bangladesh: Books written by leaders of terror groups Al Qaeda, IS being sold openly

Dhaka, Sep 21 (IANS) Several books written by leaders of terrorist groups Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) that advocate the killing of innocent civilians and destabilising governments are being openly sold in shops, online bookstores, as well as at the ongoing book fair in Bangladesh organised by the government-run Islamic Foundation, a report has stated.

Although such publications are prohibited in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and numerous other countries, their sale and promotion face no obstruction in Bangladesh. Even the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Islamic scholars’ body does not condone the dissemination of such views in any form, a report in Bangladeshi news website 'Dhaka Stream' revealed.

At the Islamic Foundation’s month-long book fair, which began on September 12, reporters from Dhaka Stream found books authored by Al-Qaeda ideologues Abdullah Yusuf Azzam and Osama bin Laden, along with works by leaders of terrorist outfits Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent, Ansar al-Islam and the so-called Islamic State.

The books are being sold by at least 10 publishers at stalls set up at the Islamic Foundation’s event on the eastern premises of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.

They are also widely available at stationery shops in Banglabazar and through online retailers, including Rokomari, Baatighar, Wafilife, Kitabghar, Ruhamashop, Halalponno, Nafiun, Khidmashop, Mamunbooks and Boitoi. Some of these retailers also promote the books through advertisements on social media, Dhaka Stream highlighted.

“In one of the books, an author mentions that groups like Al-Qaeda ruin the economy by applying their sabotage techniques and attacking judges, police stations, highways, and oil pipes so that government services are disrupted, the people remain angry, and the authorities stay afraid. The author urges the reader to commit such crimes in the name of Islam,” the report mentioned.

“In another book, the author justifies the killing of harmless civilians in order to hit a target. It also urges the readers to inflict the maximum damage to countries, destabilise governments, and then appear to the people as rescuers. In another book, the author narrates how it is justified to launch a campaign of mass slaughter to incite an international conflict,” it added.

Speaking to Dhaka Stream, Nazrul Islam Talukdar, former member secretary and current executive committee member of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ulama Dal, said, "If such books are being sold, it is unacceptable. A state requires stability. These books can negatively impact society, the state, and the nation. This cannot be supported in any way."

--IANS

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