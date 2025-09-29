Indian diaspora unites for Viksit Bharat Run in Iceland

Reykjavik, Sep 28 (IANS) Members of Indian diaspora in Iceland participated in the Viksit Bharat Run organised by Indian Embassy in Reykjavik on Sunday. India's Ambassador to Iceland R Ravindra addressed the members of Indian community and administered the Viksit Bharat pledge to them.

In a statement shared on X, Indian Embassy in Reykjavik stated, "On the road to a Viksit Bharat! The Embassy of India, Reykjavik organized the Viksit Bharat Run on 28 September 2025 to motivate the Indian diaspora to contribute towards building a self-reliant and Viksit Bharat i.e. a Developed India. Ambassador R Ravindra addressed the Indian diaspora and administered the Viksit Bharat pledge to them. In his address Ambassador recalled that PM Narendra Modi had outlined his vision for a Viksit Bharat 2047 in his 2025 Independence Day speech, emphasizing that India’s progress is built on self-reliance, innovation, and citizen empowerment."

After the completion of the run, R. Ravindra distributed the participation certificates to the runners. According to the embassy statement, around 50 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India joined in the Reykjavik edition of the Viksit Bharat Run 2025.

India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is organising the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 in more than 150 locations spanning 91 countries as part of Seva Pakhwada from September 17 - October 2. In a statement, Ministry of Youth and Sports stated, "This unique global initiative is being undertaken for the first time to inspire collective action for nation-building."

The objective of the run is to bring together Indians living abroad, along with local communities, students, professionals, and friends of India, to reaffirm their commitment towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, according to the statement.

The Viksit Bharat Run, with the tagline “Run to Serve the Nation”, is being organised as a 3–5 km community run in iconic and easily accessible locations across the world. The run will cover celebrated monuments like Mexico City’s Angel of Independence, UNESCO world heritage site in Paramaribo, Suriname, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and many more such iconic locations around the world.

In a statement, Ministry of Youth and Sports stated, "The Viksit Bharat Run 2025 is set to emerge as one of India’s largest global outreach initiatives. It is not only a fitness and community activity but also a global celebration of India’s values of Seva Bhav, sustainability, and inclusivity. It aims to strengthen bonds between India and its diaspora, mobilise youth towards service-oriented initiatives, and highlight India’s growth story to the world."

