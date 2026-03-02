Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal alleges mental harassment: I fought the best I could

​Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) 'BB 17' fame Anurag Dobhal, in his latest social media post, has alleged that he is being mentally harassed by some people, who ended up taking his family and financial power from him, leaving him deprived of everything.

Anurag further shared that he tried to tackle the situation in the best manner he knew how, but now these people have even started following him.

The social media influencer penned a concerning note on the Stories section of his official Instagram handle, saying, "So since last year I have been mentally harassed by some people who took away everything from me. My family, financial power, and relationship. I was tortured by my very own people at such extend that zeeney layak nai chorda. I fought the best I could but now they have started following me to attempt a planned death attack on me. (sic)"

In his post, he further mentioned that he is unable to suffer anymore and promised to unmask all those responsible for putting him in this state.

"Jitna seh sakta tha hua abhi abb aur nahi suffer karsakta mentally. Jaayuga zaroor lekin in sbke cherey aur reality bata ke jayunga. Abb ni shen hota...," the post concluded.

It must be noted that Anurag had been missing from both social media and YouTube for the entire month of February, leaving his admirers concerned. Even before that, he had been inconsistent with his vlog and posts.

On another front, Anurag aka UK07 Rider, got married to his longtime girlfriend Ritika Chauhan in April last year.

Anurag and Ritika got engaged in March last year, and the YouTuber dropped a series of pictures from their engagement ceremony on social media, along with the caption, “Forever Together (red heart emoji) (ring emoji) 5-03-2025 (evil eye emoji)."

