Baz Luhrmann expresses his wish 'grow old disgracefully' by wearing 'crazy' outfits

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Baz Luhrman wants to "grow old disgracefully", and he plans on doing that by wearing "crazy" outfits.

The 63-year-old director has insisted he has no plans to tone down his fashion style as he ages and wants to feel even less inhibited when it comes to clothing as the years pass, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper, "I grow old disgracefully. I wear crazy stuff and people are like: 'What are you doing, dude, you’re 60?' To hell with that, I don’t care, I like to dance”.

Baz went on to add that he's taking his inspiration from late artist/fashion designer Leigh Bowery, adding, "He’s a great Australian artist who I think isn’t credited with what he contributed to fashion. He said, 'Embarrassment is the unexplored emotion’, and I think you make a choice, either retreat into what everyone else is wearing or you double-down. Unless you’re being mocked, you’re not being innovative”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the director also revealed his main fashion obsession is suits and he has three shipping containers full of clothes belonging to him and his costume designer wife Catherine Martin.

When asked what item of clothing he has "too much of", he shared, "Suits, but I can’t let them go. Between CM and me it’s kind of obscene. We have three shipping containers in front of our complex in Queensland [Australia] that arrived from our house in New York”.

He previously opened up about how fashion influences his movies, telling Forbes, "I think it works both ways but in fact, it’s a weird thing because Moulin Rouge. now has some acceptance. But when I did Moulin Rouge! people were like, and even CM, my wife, went are you kidding? A can-can movie? Or Strictly Ballroom, you’ve got to be crazy. And so I start by (creating) a story first, but I am acutely aware that my job is to take what might seem to be not cool, not fashionable, and make a language that interprets it for now so that you see it differently. And I do that in fashion with the CM and my team. Also, fashion has changed”.

“When I was starting out, fashion was a bit over there, we make movies, and fashion’s over there. But I always had a thing for fashion. In the old movies, for example, Givenchy made the costume for Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She went and saw Givenchy herself and said can you make my dress and so fashion’s speaking directly through cinema. Now it is again. Fashion has become a much more powerful cultural force”, he added.

--IANS

aa/