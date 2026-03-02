March 02, 2026 9:06 PM हिंदी

India and Canada continue work on restoring diplomatic staff to previous levels

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney discussed restoring diplomatic staffing levels in both countries to their previous strength, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Monday.

Responding to questions while addressing a media briefing after the bilateral discussions held between both leaders in New Delhi on Monday, MEA’s Secretary (East) P Kumaran said that the issue had been addressed at various levels during the bilateral engagements.

“There is broad agreement that we should be increasing diplomatic strength on both sides progressively to reach their levels in the past. We are already in the process of doing that. You would have seen that the High Commissioners have returned to their positions. We have a High Commissioner in our mission in Canada, and similarly, the Canadian mission is headed now by the High Commissioner,” Kumaran stated.

“Let me tell you that the numbers are currently at levels better than what we had in 2023. We continue to take steps to take this to the next level in keeping with the expanded agenda and ambition, and we are taking this on a step-by-step basis,” he added.

Bilateral ties between India and Canada had soured after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament that he had "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A major diplomatic row had erupted when Canada labelled India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation of Nijjar's death.

India denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated", accusing Ottawa of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in the country.

In October 2024, India decided to withdraw its High Commissioner and "other targetted diplomats and officials" from Canada following Trudeau's continued "hostility" towards the country.

"We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials. It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India," the MEA had stated after summoning the Canadian Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi in October 2024, over the "baseless targetting" of the Indian diplomats and officials in Canada.

However, with Carney taking over as the Canadian PM, some calibrated steps to restore India-Canada ties have been taken, leading to the appointment of Dinesh K Patnaik as the Indian High Commissioner to Canada.

--IANS

scor/as

