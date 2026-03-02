March 02, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Amy Schumer shakes leg at Knicks Game

Los Angeles, March 2 (IANS) Actress-comedian Amy Schumer is flaunting her dance movies. The actress-comedian, 44, had some fun at a New York Knicks game.

The game got her featured on the “Mom Moves Dance Cam” alongside her buddy, Francis Benhamou. She appeared to be ready when the camera panned to her, showing off her moves while decked out in Knicks gear, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Mom Dance Cam coming in hard”, the Life & Beth star wrote on her Instagram Story. She also shared a selfie from the game at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks took on the San Antonio Spurs, beating them 114 to 89. “Said go New York @nyknicks”, Schumer captioned the pic with her friends.

As per ‘People’, Amy Schumer is a longtime Knicks fan, highlighting the team and particularly the Knicks City Dancers, who she featured in ‘Trainwreck’. In the film, Schumer famously joined the dance troupe in a grand gesture to her boyfriend Aaron, played by Bill Hader.

She recreated her dance number at a February 2025 game, taking her moves to the court with the rest of the City Dancers. Schumer wasn’t the only comedian in attendance at Sunday’s game. Larry David, Ben Stiller, Whoopi Goldberg, Christine Baranski and more were seen in an Instagram post shared by the Knicks.

The outing comes amid a time of highs and lows for Amy Schumer, who filed for divorce from husband Chris Fischer in January after more than seven years of marriage. The former couple shares son Gene, 6.

The actress has also been celebrating her recent weight loss after shedding 50 lbs. “Pics of yourself when you’re finally feeling strong and beautiful are not a cry for help”, she previously wrote on Instagram after posting pics of a photo shoot.

She shared, “They are a celebration of life and health. Love to the single moms out there. This year is about self-care and self-love”.

--IANS

aa/

Israel and US control skies of Iran, continue to target over 2,500 military targets: Israeli envoy

Baz Luhrmann expresses his wish 'grow old disgracefully' by wearing 'crazy' outfits

Gujarat CM joins 'Vedic Holi' celebration in Ahmedabad, highlights environmental message

Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal alleges mental harassment: I fought the best I could

Iran conflict: Indian national dies in Oman after oil tanker attacked by Unmanned Surface Vessel

Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup set for high-stakes action as Jindal Polo Spring Season enters Week Two at the Jindal Polo Estate, Noida.

US reveals scale of multi-domain Iran strikes​

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on sustaining economic growth on March 3

'Trying to keep my family safe, get us out of here': Jonny Bairstow expresses safety concerns on being stranded in Dubai amid crisis

