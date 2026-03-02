March 02, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup set for high-stakes action as Jindal Polo Spring Season enters Week Two

Noida, March 2 (IANS) Following an exciting opening week, the Jindal Polo Spring Season moves into its second tournament with the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup, scheduled to be held from March 3 to 8, 2026, at the Jindal Polo Estate, Noida.

The competition follows closely on the heels of the Jindal Polo Estate Cup, where Team X emerged as champions while Jindal Panther finished as runners-up, setting the stage for another intense battle among eight evenly matched teams.

Competitive Pools Promise High-Quality Action

The tournament features eight teams divided into two pools -- Pool A comprising Mayfair, Team X, BLK, Fire-- while Pool B has Jindal Panther, Carysil, V Polo, and Riverside.

With a balanced mix of seasoned professionals and emerging talent, the Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup is expected to deliver fast-paced contests across the league phase, leading into the semifinals and finals weekend.

The tournament boasts several high-quality players who are likely to shape the competition. Among the standout +4 players are Shamsheer Ali, Gonzalo Yanzon, and Simran Shergill, whose experience and tactical awareness bring significant strength to their respective teams.

Strong +3 handicap ranking players, including Siddhant Sharma, Hurr Ali, Naveen Singh, and Kuldeep Singh, add further firepower, ensuring closely contested encounters across both pools.

Equally crucial will be the contributions of +2 handicap ranking players such as Dino Dhankar, Bhawani Kalvi, Phill Seller, and Salim Azmi, whose versatility and midfield control often prove decisive in the 4-goal format, bridging attacking play with defensive stability.

With a combination of top-ranked professionals and rising polo talent, the tournament promises a dynamic blend of strategy, speed, and precision.

Action begins on Tuesday, March 3, with Mayfair taking on Team X, followed by BLK facing Fire, while runners-up Jindal Panther open their campaign against Carysil later in the day. The league stage continues through March 4 and 5, determining semifinalists before a scheduled rest day on March 6.

The tournament then enters its decisive phase with the semi-finals on March 7, followed by the final on March 8, where the season’s second champion will be crowned.

With momentum carrying over from a thrilling opening tournament, Week Two promises high-intensity polo and compelling rivalries as teams vie for one of the most prestigious titles of the Spring Season.

