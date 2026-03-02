PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on sustaining economic growth tomorrow

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Post-Budget Webinar on the theme “Sustaining and Strengthening Economic Growth” on March 3 at 11:15 a.m. via video conferencing, an official statement said on Monday.

The webinar is part of the government’s continued outreach following the Union Budget and aims to focus on turning budget announcements into effective action on the ground.

The event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and other stakeholders to discuss ways to accelerate growth and strengthen key sectors of the economy.

Under the broad theme of sustaining and strengthening economic growth, four separate sessions are being organised.

These will cover manufacturing, industrial upgradation and strategic sectors; MSMEs, finances and market access; city economic regions; and infrastructure, logistics and freight.

The discussions are expected to explore how reforms announced in the Budget can help expand industrial capacity, improve competitiveness and boost job creation.

The Post-Budget Webinar will highlight the government’s forward-looking reform push aimed at increasing industrial scale, deepening technological leadership and strengthening critical sectors of the economy.

The focus will also be on ensuring that policy measures are implemented smoothly and effectively.

Industry participants will share their on-ground experiences and suggestions during the deliberations.

Their inputs are expected to guide better coordination between the government and businesses, helping translate policy priorities into real economic outcomes.

--IANS

pk/uk