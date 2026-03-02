March 02, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on sustaining economic growth tomorrow

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on sustaining economic growth on March 3

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Post-Budget Webinar on the theme “Sustaining and Strengthening Economic Growth” on March 3 at 11:15 a.m. via video conferencing, an official statement said on Monday.

The webinar is part of the government’s continued outreach following the Union Budget and aims to focus on turning budget announcements into effective action on the ground.

The event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and other stakeholders to discuss ways to accelerate growth and strengthen key sectors of the economy.

“Prime Minister will address the Post Budget Webinar on the theme ‘Sustaining and Strengthening Economic Growth’ on March 3 at 11:15 a.m. via video conferencing,” according to the official statement.

Under the broad theme of sustaining and strengthening economic growth, four separate sessions are being organised.

These will cover manufacturing, industrial upgradation and strategic sectors; MSMEs, finances and market access; city economic regions; and infrastructure, logistics and freight.

The discussions are expected to explore how reforms announced in the Budget can help expand industrial capacity, improve competitiveness and boost job creation.

“Under this theme, four different webinar sessions are being held covering various sectors including manufacturing, industrial upgradation & strategic sectors, MSMEs, finances & market access, city economic regions and infrastructure, logistics & freight,” it added.

The Post-Budget Webinar will highlight the government’s forward-looking reform push aimed at increasing industrial scale, deepening technological leadership and strengthening critical sectors of the economy.

The focus will also be on ensuring that policy measures are implemented smoothly and effectively.

Industry participants will share their on-ground experiences and suggestions during the deliberations.

“The deliberations will focus on translating these priorities into effective action, guided by insights from industry participants whose on‑ground experience will support more effective implementation,” as per the official statement.

Their inputs are expected to guide better coordination between the government and businesses, helping translate policy priorities into real economic outcomes.

--IANS

pk/uk

LATEST NEWS

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls fond childhood stage memories as he performs at 24th Zee Cine Awards

Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls fond childhood stage memories as he performs at 24th Zee Cine Awards

Israel and US control skies of Iran, continue to target over 2,500 military targets: Israeli envoy

Israel and US control skies of Iran, continue to target over 2,500 military targets: Israeli envoy

Baz Luhrmann expresses his wish 'grow old disgracefully' by wearing 'crazy' outfits

Baz Luhrmann expresses his wish 'grow old disgracefully' by wearing 'crazy' outfits

Gujarat CM joins 'Vedic Holi' celebration in Ahmedabad, highlights environmental message

Gujarat CM joins 'Vedic Holi' celebration in Ahmedabad, highlights environmental message

Amy Schumer shakes leg at Knicks Game

Amy Schumer shakes leg at Knicks Game

Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal alleges mental harassment: I fought the best I could

Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal alleges mental harassment: I fought the best I could

Iran conflict: Indian national dies in Oman after oil tanker attacked by Unmanned Surface Vessel (Representational photo)

Iran conflict: Indian national dies in Oman after oil tanker attacked by Unmanned Surface Vessel

Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup set for high-stakes action as Jindal Polo Spring Season enters Week Two at the Jindal Polo Estate, Noida.

Sunjay Kapur Memorial Cup set for high-stakes action as Jindal Polo Spring Season enters Week Two

US reveals scale of multi-domain Iran strikes​ (Photo: @caine_dan18284/X)

US reveals scale of multi-domain Iran strikes​

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on sustaining economic growth on March 3

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on sustaining economic growth tomorrow