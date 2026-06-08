Indian classical music concert in Riyadh highlights India-Saudi Arabia cultural ties

Riyadh, June 7 (IANS) An Indian classical music performance was organised by the Embassy of India in Riyadh, highlighting the strong cultural ties between India and Saudi Arabia.

The Indian Embassy, along with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Saudi Arabia (RCRCSA), organised an Indian classical music concert ‘Desert Harmony’ with the internationally acclaimed Indian Musician Shujaat Husain Khan.

“An unforgettable evening in Riyadh! Desert Harmony – Sitar Melodies, presented by the Embassy of India with (RCRCSA), brought the soul of Indian classical music to a captivated audience comprising Saudi Government officials, diplomats, the Indian community, and music lovers,” the embassy wrote on X on Sunday.

“Grateful to the legendary Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan for a truly mesmerising performance. The evening highlighted the strong cultural ties between India & Saudi Arabia and the shared appreciation for music that brings people together,” the embassy added.

Earlier this week, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Suhel Khan, welcomed Hussain Khan to Riyadh.

“Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan warmly welcomed the internationally acclaimed Sitar Maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan to Riyadh today,” the Embassy said on Friday.

The embassy further emphasised that the event promises an unforgettable evening of musical excellence and cultural exchange, further strengthening the bonds of friendship and appreciation between India and Saudi Arabia through the universal language of music.

The event was held at the Cultural Palace, Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh, on Friday.

Last year, India and Saudi Arabia signed an MoU on Cultural Cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Culture, “the MoU aims to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries by fostering cooperation across a wide range of cultural fields, including arts, heritage, music, and literature. It focuses on promoting cultural exchanges, sharing regulatory and policy experiences, and facilitating participation in festivals and events.”

–IANS

ksk/uk