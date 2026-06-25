Indian Army participates in joint UN peacekeeping drills during Exercise Khaan Quest

Ulaanbaatar, June 25 (IANS) The Indian Army contingent participating in Exercise Khaan Quest undertook joint UN peacekeeping drills, including patrolling, cordon and search operations and humanitarian assistance activities, enhancing interoperability, communication and coordinated responses in complex operational environments.

The Indian Army is committed to strengthening multinational partnerships and fostering mission-ready contingents capable of responding to evolving global security challenges, according to the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) statement on Thursday.

While sharing a video from the ongoing exercise on X, Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated, "Leveraging its extensive experience in UN Peacekeeping Operations, the Indian Army remains committed to strengthening multinational partnerships and fostering mission-ready contingents capable of responding effectively to evolving global security challenges."

The Exercise is being conducted in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar from June 20-July 3. The exercise involves military forces from across the world to collaborate and enhance interoperability in peace support operations under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter, according to the Ministry of Defence statement issued on June 18.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 40 personnel is being represented by troops from a Battalion of the Jat Regiment along with personnel from other Arms and Services, according to the statement.

The exercise first started as a bilateral event between the US and Mongolian Defence Forces in 2003. From 2003, the exercise graduated to a Multilateral Peacekeeping Exercise with the current one being the 23nd iteration. The participation by an Indian contingent demonstrates India’s steadfast commitment to global peace and strategic partnership with Mongolia.

"The aim of Exercise Khaan Quest is to prepare contingents of participating Defence Forces for peacekeeping missions while operating in a multilateral environment. The exercise will focus on conduct of joint planning and tactical drills such as establishment of static and mobile check points, cordon and search operations, patrolling, evacuation of civilians from hostile areas, counter improvised explosive device drills, combat first aid and casualty evacuation," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Exercise Khaan Quest will allow the participating countries to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conduct of joint operations. The exercise will facilitate operational readiness, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of the participating countries.

--IANS

akl/rad