Indiabulls’ Q4 profit jumps 46.4 pc to Rs 194 crore

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Indiabulls Limited on Wednesday reported a 46.4 per cent rise in profitability for the March quarter (Q4 FY26), closing a transformational financial year marked by its merger and strategic shift towards a real estate-led business model supported by diversified financial services.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 194 crore for the quarter ended March 31, according to the financial statement.

Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 418 crore, it added in its financial statement.

For the full financial year FY26, Indiabulls reported a profit after tax of Rs 346 crore on revenue of Rs 880 crore, resulting in a healthy profit margin of 39.3 per cent.

The performance reflects the company’s successful repositioning and improved operational efficiency following its restructuring.

The real estate segment remained the key earnings driver, contributing around Rs 143 crore at the operating level in the fourth quarter.

For the full year, the company recorded sales bookings worth Rs 2,752 crore, with 909 units sold across 21.6 lakh square feet, while collections stood at Rs 400 crore.

Indiabulls’ residential portfolio continues to focus on the Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore ticket size segment, targeting both luxury and mid-income categories across key markets such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ludhiana.

The company also highlighted a strong development pipeline with a gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 21,000 crore spanning more than 110.52 lakh square feet, including ongoing, upcoming and future projects, providing clear revenue visibility in the coming years.

Alongside real estate, its financial services vertical delivered steady performance. The stock broking business reported revenue of Rs 124.4 crore in FY26, with a 26 per cent year-on-year growth in the March quarter, supported by client assets exceeding Rs 68,000 crore.

The asset reconstruction business maintained a disciplined approach, with assets under collection of Rs 3,794 crore and recoveries of Rs 288 crore during the year.

Commenting on the results, Executive Director and CEO Divyesh Shah said FY26 marked a year of meaningful progress, driven by a stronger structure, focused strategy and a real estate pipeline that offers clear visibility into FY27.

--IANS

pk