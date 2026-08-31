India will continue to bat for ensuring lasting peace: PM Modi in meeting with Iran President (Ld)

Bishkek, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Monday, reiterating their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors.

The two leaders reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region with PM Modi reiterating India's stance that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned.

"Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India’s long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," PM Modi posted on X.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the MEA wrote on X: "Prime Minister also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce."

PM Modi is on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, with discussions held on further strengthening cooperation across various sectors, including defence, economic, pharma, science and technology, culture and education. The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia.

"A wonderful meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. India-Armenia cooperation is all set to grow in defence, IT, space, education, pharmaceuticals and more. We are equally certain to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

According to MEA, PM Modi, during the meeting, reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.

During his visit to Bishkek, PM Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial and interacted with the Indian community members who were present there to welcome him. The statue was unveiled during the Prime Minister's visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

He met members of various communities, including Yoga enthusiasts, academics, Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) alumni and researchers, in Bishkek.

"Met a group of people who have a close association with India. This includes prominent diaspora members, those passionate about the environment, Yoga enthusiasts, academics, ITEC alumni, researchers and more. Happy to see such continuous engagement with India. One of the Yoga practitioners was in Ahmedabad for the World Yogasana Championship and won a medal," PM Modi posted on X.

--IANS

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