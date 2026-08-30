India, Uzbekistan call for comprehensive reforms of UN

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday called for comprehensive reform of the United Nations (UN), including the Security Council, to reflect contemporary global realities and to make it more representative.

According to a joint statement after their meeting, both leaders reaffirmed that the United Nations must play a central role in maintaining global peace and security.

"They agreed to strengthen their cooperation, including through mutual support, in the United Nations and other international and regional organisations. Both Leaders called for comprehensive reform of the UN, including the Security Council, to reflect contemporary global realities and to make it more representative, effective and efficient in dealing with issues of international peace and security," it said.

"Uzbekistan reaffirmed its support to India’s candidature for permanent membership of the UN Security Council," it added.

The joint statement said that the leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening coordination in international fora with a view to advancing the common interests of the countries of the Global South.

"Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), recognising it as an important platform for enhancing mutual trust, promoting regional peace, security and stability, and expanding cooperation in trade and economic affairs, investment, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges," it said.

President Mirziyoyev congratulated PM Modi on India’s Chairship of BRICS in 2026 and wished him every success in hosting the BRICS Summit.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in Uzbekistan’s successful Chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for the period 2027-2030 and reaffirmed India’s readiness to continue supporting the Movement as its founding member," the statement said.

Both leaders also noted the important role of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA), as platforms for advancing global cooperation in their respective fields.

According to the joint statement, the Indian side welcomed the Uzbek side’s interest in joining these frameworks and conveyed its readiness to actively pursue the necessary consultations and processes towards their accession.

PM Modi is on a bilateral visit to Uzbekistan from August 29-30.

--IANS

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