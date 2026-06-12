India urges BRICS nations to empower small farmers, ensure food security

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) India on Friday appealed to BRICS nations for greater collaboration, urging all member countries to work together towards empowering small farmers, ensuring food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development across the world.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that collective efforts by BRICS nations can provide a new direction to global agriculture and contribute significantly to building a more secure, sustainable and inclusive agricultural future.

Addressing a two-day conference of agriculture ministers of BRICS countries in Indore, Chouhan highlighted India’s agricultural achievements, cultural values and commitment to global cooperation.

Chouhan highlighted India’s focus on strengthening international agricultural partnerships under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stressed the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which views the entire world as one family.

The Minister said the conference was an important platform for collectively addressing challenges faced by small and marginal farmers across the world, particularly those arising from climate change, pressure on natural resources, rising input costs and uncertainties in agricultural markets.

He said that ensuring the welfare and empowerment of small farmers was central to strengthening global food security and sustainable agricultural growth.

If small and marginal farmers become economically strong and technologically capable, he said, the world’s food security structure would also become stronger and more resilient.

Chouhan said the country’s agriculture sector had registered an average annual growth of nearly 4.5 per cent over the last decade. He informed delegates that India’s total foodgrain production has now reached nearly 376 million tonnes (MT), reflecting sustained growth in the sector.

Wheat production in the country has reached close to 118 million tonnes, while horticulture production has crossed 378 million tonnes.

Fish production has also increased significantly and has now exceeded 19 million tonnes, demonstrating broad-based growth across multiple agricultural and allied sectors.

He further said that India is implementing the world’s largest food security programme, through which food security is ensured for a very large section of the population.

Chouhan said approximately 43 per cent of India’s workforce is associated with agriculture and allied sectors, making it one of the most important pillars of the country’s economy.

Emphasising the role of small and marginal farmers in India’s agricultural structure, Chouhan said nearly 87 per cent of farmers in the country belong to this category.

--IANS

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