India, UK discuss evolving nature of conflict and deepening military-to-military cooperation

London, April 21 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan met the UK's Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard, with their discussions focusing on the evolving nature of conflict and deepening military-to-military cooperation.

General Chauhan also met the UK's Minister of State (MoS) for Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra.

"CDS also held high-impact bilateral talks with Ms Seema Malhotra, MoS for Indo-Pacific to take forward India - UK Partnership, Defence Industrial Roadmap and Tech and Security initiatives to counter emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific," the HQ, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said in a post on X.

"Both sides emphasised enhancing cooperation in Cyber, Intelligence and Space domains, including information resilience and specialised exchanges. The exchange reaffirmed a shared commitment to resilient, Future Ready forces and a strengthened India - UK strategic partnership," it added.

Earlier, General Chauhan led a roundtable conference with leading officials, think tanks and intellectuals on "Indian military transformation - challenges and opportunity".

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS, led an engaging roundtable conference with leading officials, think tanks and intellectuals on 'Indian military transformation challenges and opportunity', focused on the evolving strategic landscape and the imperatives of modern military transformation during his visit to the United Kingdom," the HQ, IDS posted on X.

"Discussions underscored the centrality of advanced technologies in defence, enhancement of operational capabilities and closer synergy across industrial, intelligence and cyber domains, alongside strategic communication and joint engagements to further strengthen a robust, future-oriented India-UK Defence Partnership," it added.

On Monday, General Chauhan was accorded a Ceremonial Step Line and received by his UK counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton in London.

During their meeting, the two officials held discussions focused on expanding cooperation in cyber, intelligence, industrial collaboration and joint exercises to reinforce global security, stability and resilience, the Indian High Commission in London stated.

The CDS also interacted with India's High Commissioner, Vikram K. Doraiswami.

"The visit will further deepen Defence Cooperation and will advance defence industrial & intelligence collaboration, cyber cooperation, strategic communication and joint exercises. This visit reinforces a shared commitment to global security, stability and resilience," the HQ, IDS, added.

According to the UK Defence Ministry, senior UK civil and military leaders will also interact with General Chauhan during his three-day visit. Representatives of the British defence industry will meet him to progress talks on greater defence co-production between the two countries. General Chauhan will also be given a tour of the Royal College of Defence Studies, where he will meet a multinational cohort of students.

This is the first official visit by an Indian CDS to the UK and marks the fifth senior UK–India military engagement this year, following the UK Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth’s visit to India in March.

--IANS

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