May 08, 2026 6:05 PM हिंदी

India-UAE ties deepen across defence, trade and technology: Report

India-UAE ties deepen across defence, trade and technology

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) India-UAE ties are deepening across defence, trade, investment and emerging technologies, which reflects a broad-based strategic partnership that continues to expand beyond traditional areas of cooperation, a report has said.

The report by The Secretariat noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed stopover in the United Arab Emirates en route to Europe in May underscores the growing importance of the bilateral relationship, particularly at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

"During the visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in January, India and the UAE signed a Letter of Intent for finalising a Strategic Defence Partnership (SDP) framework to strengthen the defence partnership," the report said.

It further stated that the visit is not only a reflection of India’s engagement with the Gulf leadership amid ongoing regional instability, but also highlights the strategic convergence between the two countries in sectors ranging from energy security to investments and diaspora linkages.

According to the report, India and the UAE are now increasingly aligned as strategic partners, with cooperation extending to defence manufacturing, maritime security and counter-terror coordination.

The report outlined that the Indian diaspora in the UAE has also become a major pillar of the relationship, contributing significantly to the Gulf nation’s economy while strengthening India’s global outreach.

It highlighted that defence cooperation between the two countries has expanded in recent years, moving beyond a buyer-seller dynamic to structured engagement through institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Defence Co-operation Committee (JDCC).

It pointed out the growing interest in joint ventures and industry partnerships in the defence sector.

On the economic front, bilateral trade has crossed significant milestones following the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), making the UAE India’s third-largest trading partner and a major export destination.

Investment flows, including sovereign wealth fund participation, have also increased substantially, it said.

The report added that both countries are now exploring collaboration in artificial intelligence, supercomputing, digital public infrastructure and energy transition technologies, signalling a shift towards a high-tech strategic partnership.

However, it cautioned that India must carefully balance its broader West Asia engagements while deepening ties with the UAE.

--IANS

ag/

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