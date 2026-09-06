India U19 women thrash Malaysia 11-1 to strengthen AHF Junior Asia Cup lead

Moqi, Sep 6 (IANS) India's junior women made it two wins from two at the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, overwhelming Malaysia 11-1 in their second Elite Pool fixture on Sunday to underline their status as defending champions.

After a 4-1 victory over South Korea in their opening match, India produced a far more fluent display against Malaysia. Their attack clicked from the outset, with seven players contributing to the scoresheet as the defending champions combined field goals with an impressive return from set pieces.

India needed just a minute to take control, with Puja Sahoo converting a penalty stroke. Purnima Yadav doubled the lead in the fourth minute before Binima Dhan added another from a penalty corner in the eighth.

Krishna Sharma extended the advantage in the 14th minute, and India continued their relentless pressure in the second quarter. Purnima scored her second in the 17th minute, again from a penalty corner, before Sukhveer Kaur and Geeta Yadav struck in the 21st and 28th minutes, respectively.

With Malaysia unable to contain India’s attacking pressure, the defending champions headed into half-time with a commanding 7-0 lead.

Malaysia eventually found a response through Nur Mohd in the 38th minute, but the goal did little to alter the pattern of the contest. India quickly restored their authority when Puja converted another penalty stroke in the 42nd minute to complete her brace.

Sanika Chandrakant Mane struck a minute later as India reached 9-1, and the hosts continued to push forward despite having the result virtually secured.

Geeta added her second from a penalty corner in the 53rd minute before Sanika completed her own brace two minutes from the end, sealing an 11-1 victory.

India’s 11 goals came through a balanced attacking effort, with four scored from field play, five from penalty corners and two from penalty strokes.

The result puts India alone at the top of the Elite Pool with six points from two matches. China and Japan follow on three points each, while South Korea and Malaysia remain without a win.

India will have a day off on Monday before returning to pool action against Japan on September 8.

--IANS

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