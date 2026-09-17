India and Slovenia discuss cooperation in science, research and education

Ljubljana, Sep 17 (IANS) Ambassador of India to Slovenia, Amit Narang, on Thursday met Borut Roncevic, Minister of Education, Science and Youth of Slovenia as they discussed cooperation in the fields of science, research and education.

"‘Strengthening India–Slovenia cooperation in science, research and education, Ambassador Amit Narang had the honour of meeting H.E. Dr. Borut Roncevic, Minister of Education, Science and Youth of the Republic of Slovenia. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the strong potential for further bilateral cooperation between India and Slovenia in the fields of science, research and education,” the Embassy of India in Slovenia stated on X.

“India and Slovenia share a strong commitment to knowledge, innovation and excellence in education and research. We look forward to deepening our cooperation and building meaningful partnerships that contribute to shared progress and mutual benefit,” it added.

In July, the Ambassador called on Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, and held a wide range of discussions on bilateral cooperation.

"Ambassador Amit Narang was honoured to call on H.E. Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia. The Ambassador handed over a personal letter of congratulations from the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to the Minister," the Embassy of India in Ljubljana wrote on X.

"Productive and wide-ranging discussions focused on specific steps to elevate the warm and friendly ties between India and Slovenia into a mutually beneficial partnership for the future," it added.

In June, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar congratulated Tone Kajzer on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Slovenia and expressed his desire to work together.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to Tone Kajzer on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Republic of Slovenia. Looking forward to work together."

–IANS

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