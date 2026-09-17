September 17, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

India’s semiconductor ecosystem gaining global confidence: Industry experts

India’s semiconductor ecosystem gaining global confidence: Industry experts

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Industry leaders at Semicon India 2026 on Thursday highlighted India’s rapid progress in semiconductor manufacturing, chip design and technological innovation, saying the country’s expanding capabilities are strengthening global confidence and creating opportunities to play a larger role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Experts said the growing participation of companies at the event reflects rising global confidence in India’s capabilities and its potential to strengthen its position in global semiconductor supply chains.

Speaking to IANS during the event, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited CEO Sandeep Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address provided a clear direction for India’s technology sector.

Kumar said the way the Prime Minister brought together artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy and technological development reflected a broader vision for the country’s technology-driven growth.

He added that the Prime Minister had demonstrated the ability to explain complex technological subjects in a simple and clear manner, helping provide the industry with a broader perspective on the opportunities ahead.

T.P. Singh, Vice President of Sales for the Asia-Pacific Instrumentation Division at Teledyne FLIR, described Semicon India as an influential platform with growing global relevance for the semiconductor industry.

Singh said his company was participating in the event for the first time and had received a positive experience, reflecting the increasing interest of global technology companies in India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Srinivasan Raviprasad, Sales Director at Park Systems India, said India’s semiconductor industry had undergone rapid development over the past five years.

Raviprasad, who has been participating in Semicon India since 2023, said he had witnessed a steady increase in participation and industry interest with every edition of the event.

He said a growing number of new companies were joining the platform, indicating that India’s semiconductor ecosystem was expanding and becoming stronger.

According to Raviprasad, the developments present an important opportunity for India as the country seeks to increase its role in global supply chains.

--IANS

pk

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