India to emerge as trusted supply chain partner in electronic manufacturing: Vaishnaw

Visakhapatnam, April 28 (IANS) India is poised to emerge as major trusted value chain and supply chain partner to the world in electronic manufacturing, driven by strong policy support and visionary leadership, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw highlighted that India has already emerged as a leader in IT services and is now rapidly advancing in electronics manufacturing.

He noted that India has made significant strides in mobile manufacturing, with mobile phones becoming one of the country’s top export items.

Nearly 50 per cent of domestic electronic demand is now being met through local production. Under the Semiconductor Mission, commercial production has already begun in India.

The Minister emphasised that India is becoming a trusted partner in semiconductor and electronics production and called upon global technology companies, including Google, to manufacture their servers, GPUs and chips within the country.

Addressing the gathering after the ground-breaking ceremony of Google Cloud India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, senior officials and industry leaders, Vaishnaw lauded the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the need for the country to emerge as a global hub in key technology sectors such as Semiconductors, Quantum, Space, and Artificial intelligence.

The project, with an estimated investment of $15 billion, is being developed in partnership with Adani ConneX and Airtel Nxtra, and will include a 1 GW hyperscale AI data centre in Visakhapatnam. The state government has allocated around 600 acres of land in Turluvada, Rambilli and Adavivaram areas for the project.

Describing the project as transformative, the Minister said that Visakhapatnam will evolve into AI Patnam (AI City), driven by cutting-edge infrastructure and global investments.

He also thanked Google for laying three subsea cables from Visakhapatnam, connecting global digital routes via Australia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the United States.

--IANS

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