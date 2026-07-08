India, Tajikistan agree to deepen economic ties

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) India and Tajikistan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties during the 12th Meeting of the India-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, held via video conference recently, according to an article.

The Commission also reviewed potential collaboration across sectors including energy, hydropower, renewable energy, mining, critical minerals, textiles, digital economy, transport, logistics, and finance. These areas were identified as offering significant opportunities for future partnership, the article in Asia-Plus said.

Delivering the opening remarks, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlighted the evolving global trade, supply chain and technology landscape, stressing the need for both nations to translate their longstanding political goodwill and historical ties into stronger economic outcomes.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mohit Yadav, Joint Secretary in India’s Department of Commerce, and Nuriddinzoda Ahliddin Nuriddin, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan. Senior officials from various ministries and agencies of both countries have also participated.

India highlighted its robust economic performance, noting a GDP growth of 7.7 per cent in FY 2025-26 and 7.8 per cent in the final quarter of the same fiscal year.

Bilateral trade showed positive momentum, with India’s exports to Tajikistan reaching an estimated $58.12 million in 2025-26, marking a 27.23 per cent increase over the previous year. Key export items included pharmaceutical products, pulses, dairy machinery, medical instruments, tea, herbal products and refrigeration equipment, indicating growing opportunities for Indian businesses and farmers.

Both countries discussed market access and regulatory challenges, agreeing to strengthen coordination among government bodies, trade organisations and business chambers to facilitate smoother trade and encourage new investments.

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare emerged as a major area of cooperation. India underscored the quality and affordability of its pharmaceutical products, while both sides agreed to enhance regulatory dialogue, expedite product registration, and deepen industry-level collaboration.

Agriculture and food products were also identified as promising sectors, along with discussions covering rice, sugar, processed foods, meat products, pulses, and agro-technology. During the meeting, the Indian side expressed its readiness to expand agricultural exports in a manner that supports food security and mutual economic benefit to Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the services trade was recognised as a key pillar of bilateral relations. India’s services exports to Tajikistan stood at $123.89 million in 2024, while Tajikistan exported services worth $37.56 million to India. Both sides agreed to explore further cooperation in IT, digital services, healthcare, education, tourism, start-ups and skill development.

Energy cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of engagement between India and Tajikistan, reflecting both countries’ strategic priorities and long-term development goals. In this context, Tajikistan’s vast hydropower potential presents significant opportunities for collaboration for Indian public and private sector companies to participate.

Several Indian firms, including Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), KEC International, and Kalpataru Projects International Limited, have already been involved in ongoing initiatives, demonstrating the growing depth of bilateral cooperation. However, officials note that substantial untapped potential remains for further Indian participation in Tajikistan’s energy sector.

--IANS

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