India sweep both PD, wheelchair T20I series 2-0 against Sri Lanka as rain washes out final day

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) India completed a clean sweep in both the Physical Disability (PD) and Wheelchair T20I series against Sri Lanka, winning both 2-0 in the Sewa Niketan Foundation IND vs SL T20I Beyond Limit Trophy 2026, after rain washed out the third and final day's matches at the CSK Ground, Navalur, on Monday.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, recording four victories in as many completed matches across the two formats. The PD team registered victories by 75 and 86 runs, while the Wheelchair team secured wins by seven and eight wickets.

Persistent rain prevented play in either of Monday's scheduled matches, bringing the three-day tournament to an early conclusion with India having already sealed both series on the first two days.

"Winning both series 2-0 is a proud moment for Indian disability cricket. Our PD and Wheelchair teams were outstanding, and Sri Lanka competed with great spirit. This first joint tour shows what all disability formats can achieve when they work together. Thank you to everyone who supported us in Chennai," said Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI).

India's PD team began its campaign with a convincing 75-run victory on October 31. After posting 179/6 in 20 overs, India bowled Sri Lanka out for 104 in 19.2 overs. Sainath Reddy was named Player of the Match for his 36 off 16 deliveries.

In the Wheelchair encounter on the opening day, India bowled Sri Lanka out for 62 before chasing down the target at 65/3 in the 10th over to register a seven-wicket win. Romaisar Wani was adjudged Player of the Match for his spell of 2/3 in 2.3 overs.

India continued their dominant run on the second day, winning the PD match by 86 runs. After being asked to bat, India posted 140/8 in 20 overs, with A. Shanmugam top-scoring with an unbeaten 32, while Shivashankar G.S. contributed 31 and Vikramjeet made 24.

The Indian bowlers then dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up for just 54 in 14.3 overs. Radhika Prasad returned impressive figures of 4/13 in four overs, while Vintoo Yadav claimed 3/7 to secure the emphatic victory.

The Wheelchair team also completed its second successive win on November 1, registering an eight-wicket victory under captain Somjeet Singh. Saurabh Malik contributed an unbeaten 36 and picked up two wickets for six runs, while Shiva Prasad remained unbeaten on 37.

Tournament chairman Dr William congratulated both Indian teams on their series victories and acknowledged the contribution of the visiting Sri Lankan contingent and those involved in organising the event.

"I congratulate both Indian teams on a clean sweep and thank the Sri Lankan players and officials for travelling to Chennai. My thanks also go to the match officials, ground staff and volunteers who made these three days possible," he said.

--IANS

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