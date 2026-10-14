India stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, hopes peace returns to region soon: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) India on Wednesday reiterated its condemnation of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, terming them as "unacceptable" while expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defence of its sovereignty.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region soon.

When asked about the situation in Saudi Arabia and its impact on Indian nationals, Jaiswal responded, "There have been a string of attacks in Saudi Arabia and we have condemned those attacks. Yesterday also, there was attack on Aramco headquarters. We condemn all such attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and we feel that such attacks need to cease immediately, they are totally unacceptable. We stand in solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty and we hope that there is return to peace and normalcy in the region soon."

The MEA spokesperson said that the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has remained in regular touch with the Indian community and also issued advisories. He noted that some of the people travelling between India and Saudi Arabia have been affected by the disruption in flight operations after the attack on airports in Saudi Arabia.

"In so far as the situation of our people, we have a large diaspora there. We've also, our Embassy in Saudi Arabia, they have been in regular touch with our community members for their welfare. At the same time, they've issued advisories. We also have a lot of travellers between Saudi Arabia and India. Some of them have been impacted because there have been disruptions in the flight schedule after the attack on the Riyadh International Airport and other airport that happened in Saudi Arabia. Indian carriers have been impacted. There have been disruptions. But, Saudi Arabian Airlines several flight operations are happening. Those flights are moving between India and Saudi Arabia.

"The ones which have been disrupted, the airlines connections, are those originating or going to Riyadh, to Dammam, to Medina and to one or two more airports, Jeddah for example. We have a lot of travellers there but our Embassy is in touch with our people there and hopefully, as things settle down or as they are, continue to provide updated information to our travellers or people who are stuck there," he added.

Jaiswal also spoke about the attack in Saudi Arabia that took place on October 10, which claimed the life of one Indian and injured 11 others. He said that the Embassy provided assistance to the family of the deceased person in performing the last rites, as they wished to hold it in Riyadh. He mentioned that Indian Embassy officials have been regularly visiting injured Indian nationals in the hospital.

"The attack that had happened on 10th of October, 12 people, as I had informed you earlier, had been injured. One of them unfortunately passed away. His last rites as per the wishes of the family, were performed in Riyadh and the Embassy assisted... Our Ambassador was also there," Jaiswal said.

"There are three people who have been discharged of the 11 and eight people continue to be in the hospital, four of them in ICU. Our Embassy officials are regularly visiting them in the hospital. At the same time, they are also in touch with their family members. We remain committed to doing our best for the welfare and well-being of our nationals abroad," he added.

Amid the escalating attacks, the Indian Embassy has advised the Indian community in Saudi Arabia to remain calm, vigilant and stay indoors in case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by local authorities. It also "strongly advised" Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.

--IANS

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