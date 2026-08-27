India, Sri Lanka discuss ways to deepen maritime security cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Damian Fernando, on Thursday called on Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi, with the discussions focusing on the progress of various initiatives under the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan between the two countries.

“The two sides reviewed activities and projects under the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Fernando met Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Indian Navy, during the meeting both sides reaffirmed commitment to uphold peace and stability in the Indian Ocean (IOR) region, aligned with India's Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions (MAHASAGAR) vision.

Fernando, who is on a three-day official visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi before holding bilateral discussions with Swaminathan.

"The deliberations focused on strengthening maritime security cooperation, institutionalised training and capacity-building initiatives. The high-level engagement reaffirms the deep-rooted maritime bonds between India and SriLanka and contributes to sustained peace and stability across the IOR, in line with India's vision of MAHASAGAR," the Indian Navy posted on X.

Earlier in August, during his official visit to Sri Lanka, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to the island nation under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘Vision MAHASAGAR ', said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as he concluded his visit to Colombo.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary called on the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka; the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath. He also held discussions with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Aruni Ranaraja. Foreign Secretary also met with Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa and had separate meetings with leaders of the Sri Lankan Tamil and Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) community.

During his meetings, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the ongoing cooperation on bilateral issues and projects between India and Sri Lanka.

--IANS

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