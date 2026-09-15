Renato Gaucho, Philippe Coutinho return to Brazilian football in big moves

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 15 (IANS) Big transfer moves continued in Brazilian football with Renato Gaucho and Philippe Coutinho getting their opportunities in the top league.

While Renato Gaucho was appointed manager of Gremio, former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho joined Santos on a free transfer.

Gaucho has been appointed manager of Gremio for a fifth time, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Monday. The 64-year-old replaces Luis Castro, who was dismissed after a 2-1 home defeat to Vasco da Gama on Saturday, reports Xinhua. "Renato, the time has come to experience our glory together once again. Welcome home," the Porto Alegre club said on its official website.

Renato previously managed Gremio from 2010 to 2011, from 2013, from 2016 to 2021, and from 2022 to 2024. His honours at Gremio include winning the Copa Libertadores both as a player in 1983 and as manager in 2017.

Gremio is currently 16th in Brazil's 20-team Serie A standings, clear of the relegation zone on goal difference. The first match of Renato's new tenure will be an away clash with Botafogo on Wednesday.

Santos has completed the signing of former Liverpool and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on a free transfer, the Brazilian club said on Monday. The 34-year-old, who completed a medical at the Rei Pelé training centre over the weekend, signed a deal that runs until December.

"With recognised technical quality and vision, in addition to a winning career in Europe and with the Brazilian national team, the midfielder arrives with a contract valid until the end of 2026," Santos said in a social media post.

Coutinho had been without a club since parting ways with Vasco da Gama in February, citing mental fatigue.

He admitted his long-time friend Neymar had played a key role in bringing him to the club. The pair previously played together for Brazil at both youth and senior levels, including at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"Neymar has definitely played an important role in my life," Coutinho told a news conference. "He's a friend I've had since childhood. He was the first person in football to send me a message when I left Vasco. He said it would be a pleasure to play together, but at that moment I couldn't - I wasn't doing well.

"It didn't make sense to me. He spoke to me again a few months later, and my answer was the same. Time passed. Two weeks ago, he sent another message, and I reconsidered."

Coutinho is the latest in a series of high-profile signings for Santos, including former Barcelona and Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and ex-Brazil forward Everton Cebolinha.

--IANS

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