India secures major win at Codex Commission, gets 7 food standards adopted

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The 49th Session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission in Geneva India adopted seven Codex standards and guidelines developed under India's chairmanship and co-chairmanship, reinforcing the country's contribution to the development of science-based international food standards, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In another major achievement, the Commission approved India's proposal to undertake new work for the development of a Codex Standard for Cashew Kernels.

The Indian delegation, led by Rajit Punhani, Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), participated actively in the Commission’s deliberations along with technical experts from FSSAI and Spices Board.

The commission adopted standards for dried coriander seeds and fresh curry leaves both developed under India's chairmanship and five Codex texts developed under India’s co‑chairmanship.

The Standard for Dried Coriander Seeds would facilitate trade in one of the world's most widely traded spices, while the Standard for Fresh Curry Leaves provides an international benchmark for this regionally important culinary herb.

Five Codex texts include the standards for vanilla and large cardamom which establish internationally harmonized quality requirements for these globally traded commodities.

Further, they include annexes to guidelines on the safe use and reuse of water in food production and processing, the statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"The guidelines for the control of campylobacter and salmonella in chicken meat, strengthening measures to reduce foodborne illnesses associated with poultry; and the provisions relevant to joint presentation and multipack formats under the general standard for the labelling of prepackaged foods, providing greater clarity and consistency in food labelling requirements" were other codex texts.

The ministry said the commission also approved India’s proposal to undertake new work to develop a Codex Standard for Cashew Kernels under the Codex Committee on Processed Fruits and Vegetables.

The new standard is expected to facilitate fair trade, reduce technical barriers to trade, strengthen market access for Indian exports by enhancing its competitiveness in the global cashew trade.

—IANS

aar/pk