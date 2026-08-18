August 19, 2026 12:05 AM हिंदी

India reiterates support for negotiated two-State solution in Palestine

India reiterates support for negotiated two-State solution in Palestine

Jerusalem, Aug 18 (IANS) Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday reiterated India's support for a negotiated two-State solution in a meeting with Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine.

"Advancing India-Palestine ties. Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan called on Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine. The two sides reviewed the full spectrum of India-Palestine bilateral relations, including their extensive development cooperation initiatives," the Representative Office of India to Palestine said on social media platform X.

"India reiterated its longstanding support for a negotiated two-State solution, and underscored the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza through sustained humanitarian assistance and continued dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

On Monday, the MEA Secretary met Ambassador Khalid Manzalawi, Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the partnership.

" MEA Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan met Ambassador Khalid Manzalawi, Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. Discussions focused on advancing the Executive Programme 2026-28, adopted at the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, including through concrete initiatives in new and emerging areas of cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Arab partnership," the Indian Embassy in Egypt said on X.

On Sunday, Sripriya Ranganathan highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship at the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference.

"Sripriya Ranganathan addressed the Inaugural Session of the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference, organised by the Indian Embassy in Egypt in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs, at the Diplomatic Club in Cairo," the Indian Embassy in Egypt said on social media platform X on Sunday.

"Secretary Ranganathan highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship and underscored how the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership provides a strong foundation for closer cooperation within BRICS and for advancing the priorities of the Global South," it added.

MEA Secretary Ranganathan is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21.

According to the MEA, during her visit, MEA Secretary Ranganathan will meet her counterparts and various stakeholders.

--IANS

ksk/khz

LATEST NEWS

Karan Sharma’s unbeaten 92 secures victory for defending champions Kashi Rudras over Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in UP T20 League in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photo credit: UPT20

UPT20 2026: Karan Sharma’s unbeaten 92 secures victory for defending champions Kashi Rudras

Prabhas-starrer ‘Spirit’ not delayed, to release on schedule date of March 5, 2027

Prabhas-starrer ‘Spirit’ not delayed, to release on schedule date of March 5, 2027

Artistic swimming set for further rule changes on road to LA28, says World Aquatics official. Photo credit: World Aquatics

'Artistic swimming set for further rule changes on road to LA28'

Mauritius President raises toast celebrating longstanding friendship with India

Mauritius President raises toast celebrating longstanding friendship with India

No Julian Alvarez as Atletico Madrid prepare to kick off new season at home to Malaga

La Liga 2026-27: No Alvarez as Atletico Madrid prepare to kick off new season at home to Malaga

Chen Yufei, Akane Yamaguchi, Jonatan Christie reach second round of the BWF World Championship 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: BAI

Badminton WC: Chen, Yamaguchi reach second round

India, Iceland discuss green shipping, capacity building and fisheries

India, Iceland discuss green shipping, capacity building and fisheries

India reiterates support for negotiated two-State solution in Palestine

India reiterates support for negotiated two-State solution in Palestine

Rajveer Singh, Dyutimoy Nath power Jorhat Stallions to thrilling 3-wicket win over Tezpur Titans in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Rajveer Singh, Dyutimoy Nath power Jorhat Stallions to thrilling 3-wicket win over Tezpur Titans

Coaching Real Madrid is a mission, says Jose Mourinho ahead of La Liga opener

Coaching Real Madrid is a mission, says Jose Mourinho ahead of La Liga season