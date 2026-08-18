India reiterates support for negotiated two-State solution in Palestine

Jerusalem, Aug 18 (IANS) Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday reiterated India's support for a negotiated two-State solution in a meeting with Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine.

"Advancing India-Palestine ties. Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan called on Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine. The two sides reviewed the full spectrum of India-Palestine bilateral relations, including their extensive development cooperation initiatives," the Representative Office of India to Palestine said on social media platform X.

"India reiterated its longstanding support for a negotiated two-State solution, and underscored the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza through sustained humanitarian assistance and continued dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

On Monday, the MEA Secretary met Ambassador Khalid Manzalawi, Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the partnership.

" MEA Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan met Ambassador Khalid Manzalawi, Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. Discussions focused on advancing the Executive Programme 2026-28, adopted at the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, including through concrete initiatives in new and emerging areas of cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Arab partnership," the Indian Embassy in Egypt said on X.

On Sunday, Sripriya Ranganathan highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship at the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference.

"Sripriya Ranganathan addressed the Inaugural Session of the India-Egypt BRICS Partnership Conference, organised by the Indian Embassy in Egypt in collaboration with the Indian Council of World Affairs, at the Diplomatic Club in Cairo," the Indian Embassy in Egypt said on social media platform X on Sunday.

"Secretary Ranganathan highlighted the priorities of India's BRICS 2026 Chairship and underscored how the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership provides a strong foundation for closer cooperation within BRICS and for advancing the priorities of the Global South," it added.

MEA Secretary Ranganathan is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21.

According to the MEA, during her visit, MEA Secretary Ranganathan will meet her counterparts and various stakeholders.

--IANS

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