Catherine Zeta-Jones shares what turned her into a 'celebrity overnight'

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared that the British comedy show "The Darling Buds of May", changed her life for the good, and turned her into a "celebrity overnight".

However, she has said that fame diminished her reputation as an actress. She recently graced ‘The Graham Norton Show’, and said, "That one hour of television changed my life. I became a celebrity overnight and people sort of forgot I was an actor”.

After having more television success in Britain, Catherine made transition from television to Hollywood, and appeared in the 1996 superhero movie ‘The Phantom’, in which she starred opposite Billy Zane.

The actress shared that she had to start afresh in Los Angeles as she was unknown in America, whereas in the UK she had become a bona fide celebrity.

She said, "When I went to LA literally nobody knew me, which was a huge ego jolt at first but then extremely humbling, and ultimately very good for me to start afresh”.

The actress is set to star in new Amazon Prime Video series ‘Kill Jackie’, in which she essays the role of wealthy art dealer Jackie Price, who discovers she's the target of a lethal squad of hitmen known as The Seven Demons.

She said, "It is a gift of a part. The show is crazy and high-octane and she is really crazy. It is one of those parts and, at 57, the kind of role that is very satisfying, to say the least. Going home was just so incredibly wonderful. It was very fulfilling and to be able to use my own Welsh voice for the very first time was wonderful”.

--IANS

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