Dhanush, Mammootty-starrer 'Om' to hit screens on November 20

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Director Rajkumar Periasamy's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Om', featuring Tamil star Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, will now hit screens on November 20 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

Wunderbar Films, the production house of actor Dhanush, which is producing the film took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

It wrote, "The Day for the Ultimate Strike is Here. #OM Hits theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026.A @Rajkumar_KP Film. @dhanushkraja

@mammukka @Sai_Pallavi92 @RTakeStudios @wunderbarfilms @SaiAbhyankkar

#NaseeruddinShah @sreeleela14 @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr."

It may be recalled that the makers had originally planned to release the film on October 16. However, actor Dhanush, in a statement, announced the film's postponement. He said that they had chosen to postpone the release of their film out of respect for Superstar Rajinikanth, whose film Jailer 2 is slated to hit screens on October 15.

Dhanush had also made it clear that their film would not be releasing for Deepavali as Suriya's film had already been announced for the same date. The actor and producer had said that they would announce a new date of release for their film very soon. Now, they have announced November 20 as the date of release for their film.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs as this is the first time that Dhanush and Mammootty are collaborating on a project.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy had disclosed earlier that Mammootty plays a character called Karthikeyan the film. Participating in the title teaser launch event of the film which was held in June this year, Rajkumar Periasamy had disclosed that Malayalam superstar Mammootty played a character called Karthikeyan in the film and that 60 to 65 per cent of filming had then been completed.

For the unaware, the unit of the film had recently shot in Malaysia. Mammootty had also jointly celebrated his recent National Award win with three other National Award winners -- Dhanush, director Rajkumar Periasamy and editor Kalaivanan -- on the sets of the film.

Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah too is a part of this film. The film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel.

A title teaser that the makers had released some time back had showed that the story revolves around those cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush himself plays a woodcutter in the film. The teaser showed police personnel rounding up woodcutters chopping red sanders illegally. As they hold the workers hostage at gunpoint, Dhanush was seen coming to their rescue.

Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, had disclosed that this would be one of the biggest budget films in Dhanush's career. He had also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans had longed to see.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

--IANS

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