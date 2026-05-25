May 25, 2026 1:44 AM हिंदी

India reaffirms willingness to deepen multifaceted engagement with Bangladesh

India reaffirms willingness to deepen multifaceted engagement with Bangladesh

Dhaka, May 25 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma has reaffirmed India's willingness to deepen multifaceted engagement with Bangladesh for the mutual benefit and shared prosperity of the people of both countries, the High Commission of India in Bangladesh said on Sunday.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, on May 24.

During the meeting, Rahman thanked the High Commissioner for his contributions to bilateral relations and conveyed best wishes for his next assignment.

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was present at the meeting.

Both sides also briefly discussed various potential areas of cooperation driven by the development priorities of the two countries.

Pranay Verma has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union, said the Ministry of External Affairs in April.

Following his new appointment, Verma is scheduled to leave Dhaka on May 27.

Former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

Trivedi was elected to the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2019 from the Barrackpore constituency and earlier served multiple terms as a Rajya Sabha member.

Earlier this year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Khalilur Rahman, in New Delhi.

Adviser on Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Humayun Kabir, was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's desire to engage constructively with the new Bangladesh government and further strengthen bilateral ties.

The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms. Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date. Both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs noted.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Rahman also met the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

--IANS

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