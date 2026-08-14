Beyond the Moon: China’s space drive and India’s strategic challenge

New Delhi, August 14: China’s expanding space programme is no longer only about scientific discovery or national prestige. It is becoming a source of economic influence, technological power and potential military advantage.

From Earth orbit to the Moon, Beijing is building capabilities that support communications, navigation, surveillance and national security. For India, the issue is not simply matching China launch for launch. It is ensuring that ISRO, the armed forces and a growing private sector can protect critical space services and preserve India’s strategic freedom in the Indo-Pacific, where satellites increasingly shape border surveillance and military decision-making.

China’s long-term lunar vision

China has built an impressive record: it operates the Tiangong space station, has sent probes to the Moon and Mars and aims to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030. BBC described Tiangong as China’s “new permanent space station,” underlining how the country has developed an independent human-spaceflight capability. Reuters has also reported that China and Russia are considering a lunar research station around the Moon’s South Pole, with plans that could include nuclear power infrastructure.

A Reminder of the risks behind rapid expansion

Yet China’s rapid expansion is not without setbacks. On August 10, 2026, a Long March 7A rocket carrying the ChinaSat-4B communications satellite failed shortly after liftoff from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan. Reuters reported that the rocket suffered an in-flight anomaly during its early ascent and was destroyed before the payload could reach orbit. Videos showed a fireball following the failure. China’s state news agency Xinhua confirmed that the mission was unsuccessful, while the cause remains under investigation. The incident highlights a basic reality of space power: technological ambition must be matched by launch reliability, redundancy and the ability to recover quickly from failure.

From Exploration to strategic capability

The importance of China’s achievements lies in their dual-use potential. The same launch vehicles, remote-sensing satellites, communications networks and navigation systems that support scientific missions can also improve intelligence gathering, precision targeting and secure military communications. Reuters noted that China’s wider programme includes far-side lunar landings, a national space station and a goal of putting astronauts on the Moon by 2030. Such continuity gives Beijing experience in operating complex systems over long periods, an advantage during peace and crisis.

India’s immediate security concern

For India, the most direct concern is dependence on space-based services. Indian satellites support weather forecasting, telecommunications, navigation, agriculture, banking, maritime awareness and defence operations. During a border confrontation or conflict in the Indian Ocean, disruption of these assets could slow command and control, affect surveillance and weaken early warning. China’s larger satellite architecture may provide broader and more frequent coverage of strategically sensitive regions. India must therefore treat space resilience as part of national-security planning.

The South Asian and Indo-Pacific dimension

China is also using space cooperation to build international partnerships. Reuters reported that Beijing has established numerous bilateral space partnerships in Africa involving satellites and ground stations, while some countries have agreed to cooperate on a China-backed lunar initiative. Similar offers of launch services, satellite data and navigation support can increase China’s diplomatic reach across the developing world. For India, this creates a strategic contest over standards, markets, data networks and trusted partnerships.

India has strong foundations

India is not beginning from zero. Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing near the Moon’s south polar region demonstrated cost-effective engineering and enhanced India’s global credibility. The Associated Press reported that India became the fourth country to achieve in-orbit satellite docking in January 2025, a technology relevant to future space stations, satellite servicing and complex missions. India’s planned space station and long-term lunar goals show ambition, but the challenge will be turning individual milestones into sustained national capability.

A practical response for New Delhi

India should respond through resilience rather than a costly race for symbolic superiority. It needs more Earth-observation and communication satellites, stronger space-domain awareness, protected ground stations, cybersecurity and rapid replacement capacity if satellites fail or are threatened. Greater investment in Indian private companies can accelerate innovation in launch services, imaging, communications and manufacturing. India should also deepen space partnerships with like-minded countries while supporting rules against irresponsible behaviour in orbit.

China’s space rise is a warning, but also an opportunity. The Long March 7A failure shows that even a rapidly expanding programme remains vulnerable to technical setbacks. India’s best response is not imitation, but a secure, innovative and internationally trusted space ecosystem capable of protecting national interests in peace and crisis.

(The writer is an independent commentator. Views expressed in the article above are his own)