Several US states proclaim India Day, hail diaspora's contribution

Washington, Aug 14 (IANS) Several US states and cities have proclaimed August 15 as India Day, honouring India’s Independence Day and recognising the Indian American community’s growing contributions to the country’s economy, culture and civic life.

Governors in Delaware, Washington and Nebraska issued proclamations marking the occasion. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel also officially recognised the Federation of Indian Associations Ohio and the Consulate General of India in New York for jointly celebrating India’s 80th Independence Day.

Cities and local governments across Washington state joined the observance. Seattle, Bellevue, Kent and SeaTac issued proclamations, as did the Metropolitan King County Council.

The declarations highlighted India’s democratic journey, the shared values linking India and the United States, and the work of Indian Americans in business, science, technology, education, healthcare and public service.

US Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington also sent greetings to the Indian community and the Consulate General of India in Seattle.

“Please accept my warmest greetings and best wishes as you celebrate the 80th Independence Day of India and Flag Hoisting Ceremony,” Cantwell said.

“This year is also especially meaningful as India and the United States celebrate 80 years of diplomatic relations,” she said. “Over the past eight decades, the partnership between the world’s two largest democracies has continued to grow and flourish, reflecting our shared democratic values and our commitment to prosperity, innovation, and opportunity.”

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer proclaimed August 15 as 'India Day' across the state. His proclamation said Delaware had been strengthened by the cultures and traditions represented in its communities, including its growing Indian American population.

It said Delawareans of Indian heritage had enriched the state through their work, leadership and service, contributing to shared prosperity and creating opportunities for future generations.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson also proclaimed India Day. He said Indian Americans enriched the state’s “cultural fabric, economic vitality and civic life”, including as innovators, entrepreneurs, educators, artists and professionals.

Ferguson’s proclamation recognised the community’s religious and cultural diversity. It also credited the Consulate General of India in Seattle with fostering people-to-people ties between India and Washington state.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen issued a similar proclamation. It said Nebraska’s Indian American community contributed to the state’s economy, civic life and cultural fabric. It also cited the shared values of democracy, diversity and mutual respect between India and the United States.

In Ohio, DeWine and Tressel thanked the Indian community for its efforts “to showcase their native country and to increase the awareness of India’s historic past.”

The Metropolitan King County Council said more than 100,000 Indian Americans lived in the county. Its proclamation also noted that Washington state had an Indian community of about 200,000 people.

The council recognised India’s progress in education, healthcare and economic development and proclaimed August 15 as “India’s 80th Independence Day” in King County.

Seattle Mayor Katie B Wilson proclaimed India Day in the city. Bellevue Mayor Mo Malakoutian, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph and SeaTac Mayor Mohamed Egal issued separate declarations recognising the cultural, social and economic contributions of Indian Americans.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte sent a video message.

“In Montana, we deeply appreciate the contributions of the Indian and Indian American community to our state's cultural, educational, and economic life,” Gianforte said. “Your commitment to innovation, learning, and community enriches all of us.”

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden congratulated the Consulate General of India in Seattle and those joining the celebration. Alaska also sent greetings, saying its Indian and Indian American community strengthened the state through its contributions.

--IANS

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