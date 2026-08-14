Kartik Aaryan invited by President Murmu for 'At Home Reception’ this Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been invited by President Droupadi Murmu to attend the prestigious ‘At Home Reception’ on 15th August at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actor will be a part of the high-profile gathering hosted by the President during the 80th Independence Day.

It must be noted that Kartik is the only actor from Bollywood to attend the prestigious gathering, joining the distinguished invitees.

For those who do not know, the ‘At Home Reception’ is a formal gathering hosted by the President of India where prominent names from various walks of life, including national leaders, armed forces personnel, sportspersons, artists and notable achievers, come together under a single roof.

This invitation for Kartik has come after he was recently honored with the 'Best Actor' title at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Kabir Khan’s much-appreciated sports drama 'Chandu Champion'.

In July, Kartik shared a special family moment on social media when his name was announced as the winner of a National Award.

He took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of himself watching the live announcement of the National Film Awards alongside his family.

As his name was announced as the winner for 'Best Actor' for 'Chandu Champion,' Kartik immediately broke into a scream of joy. The clip further went on to show Kartik's parents sharing the proud moment with their son by hugging and congratulating him on his latest achievement.

Kartik’s mother even adorably planted a kiss on his cheek, in a moment of pure joy.

Expressing his excitement, Kartik had written on the photo-sharing app, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful...Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion 🇮🇳."

--IANS

pm/