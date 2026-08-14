Glovework takes priority at Galle, says SL captain de Silva on Dickwella's recall

Galle, Aug 14 (IANS) Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva has strongly defended giving wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella a recall for the upcoming first Test against India by stating that superior glovework is the primary prerequisite for selection due to the tricky nature of the pitch at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The selection of Dickwella, who averages 31 with the bat after 96 Test innings, has triggered considerable outrage in the island nation, with critics questioning why in-form domestic performers like Sadeera Samarawickrama and uncapped Anjala Bandara were overlooked for selection in place of injured Kusal Mendis.

"The only thing I have to tell Niroshan Dickwella is to keep well. That's why he's in the team. Dickwella had to leave the Test squad over the last few years because Kusal Mendis went to No. 7, and Kusal has played well there in the last few years, so Dickwella didn't get a chance to come back. But when you play at Galle, the most important thing is that the player with the best glovework plays," the Sri Lanka skipper said in the pre-match press conference.

He also revealed that the team management and selection panel were on the same page regarding giving the call-up to Dickwella. "The decision to recall Dickwella is one we had with the coach and selectors, and they all agreed. We did have the chance to give an opportunity to another player, but as the keeper with the best glovework, Dickwella came through."

Apart from Dickwella, de Silva also addressed concerns surrounding fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, whose career has been repeatedly stymied by fitness breakdowns - most recently walking off with a hamstring injury during the tour of West Indies in June.

"As a country and as a team, we don't have a huge pool of players that we can experiment with. Right now in Sri Lanka, no bowler can replace Lahiru Kumara in the squad.

"He's the fastest bowler we have playing red-ball cricket. Unfortunately, he got injured in the West Indies, and a series that we could have won became a 1-0 defeat. Hopefully, he will use that as motivation, and he will do something big for us in this series," he added.

--IANS

nr/bsk/