Sunita Ahuja's sensational statement against Govinda: Beti ki umar ki ladki lekar ghoom raha hai

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja has made a sensational statement against husband Govinda over his alleged link-up with Komal Rani, saying, “Beti ki umar ki ladki lekar ghoom raha hai, shame on him (He is roaming with a girl of his daughter's age; he should be ashamed of himself).

Govinda was recently spotted at the airport with his rumoured girlfriend and newcomer actress Komal Rani Swarnkar. When Sunita was recently asked about this, she said that he should be ashamed of himself for roaming with a girl who is his daughter's age.

Sunita took another dig at Govinda, calling him a sugar daddy. "Your sugar daddy is so rich. Dress properly. Just look at our style," she added.

When the shutterbugs asked Sunita about Govinda actively promoting his forthcoming movie with Komal 'Roopa', she said, "First of all, the movie should be made. Promotion happens after the movie is complete."

Meanwhile, Govinda was recently captured at the airport with Komal Rani. Reacting to the two being spotted together, Sunita had told the paps, “Ye kahavat suna hai kabhi, ‘vinash kale viprit budhi', uski budhi bhrasht ho gayi hai isliye ye sab karta hai vo, kya bolu abhi. (Have you heard the saying, ‘Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi'? He has lost his mind. This is why he does these things. We can't tell anything.)"

Commenting on people calling Govinda ‘Cheater Number One', Sunita went on to add, “Ye question mujhe Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai ki jab main bol rahi hoon koi cheez toh sab mujhe troll karte hain, ab main chahti hoon ki Govinda ke fans aur media ab jawab de, mujhse mat pucho, mujhe koi interest bhi nahi hai. (I want to question all Govinda fans who were trolling me when I said he cheated on me. What do they have to say now? Don't ask me anything anymore. I am not interested.)"

Married in 1987, Govinda and Sunita are blessed with two children - daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.

--IANS

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