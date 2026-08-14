Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrates 'Bihar Diwas', showcases state's culture and cuisine

Baku, Aug 14 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan held an event to celebrate 'Bihar Diwas', showcasing the state's civilisational heritage, vibrant culture, tourism potential, handicrafts and distinctive cuisine.

Ambassadors from various nations and international organisations, members of the diplomatic corps, prominent personalities from government and other organisations, representatives of the business community, media professionals, social media influencers, members of the Indian diaspora, and a large number of Azerbaijani citizens attended the event on Thursday.

While welcoming people at the event, India's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar highlighted Bihar’s unique place in India’s civilisational history. He stated that Bihar is the birthplace of Buddhism and Jainism, the heartland of the ancient Magadha Empire, home to Nalanda, one of the world’s oldest centres of learning, and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to a statement released by the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Kumar recalled Bihar's connection with eminent personalities like Emperor Ashoka, Aryabhata, Chanakya, Rajendra Prasad and Jayaprakash Narayan. He spoke about Bihar's rich traditions of art, music, festivals, cuisine and craftsmanship, and invited people to discover the state as a destination of history, spirituality, culture and tourism.

"An important highlight of the evening was a fashion show featuring members from the Azerbaijani community as well as Indian diaspora, dressed in traditional Indian costumes representing the cultural heritage of Bihar. The presentation received tremendous appreciation from the audience and provided a vibrant visual showcase of India's traditional attire and cultural diversity," the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan stated.

"Guests were subsequently treated to a vibrant spread of authentic Bihari cuisine, specially prepared by international chefs from India. The distinctive flavours of Bihar, including its traditional savouries and sweets, were widely appreciated by the guests. The culinary presentation offered an opportunity for Azerbaijani and international guests to experience an important and delicious dimension of Bihar’s cultural heritage," it added.

Distinctive products from Bihar, including Makhana, Bhagalpuri Silk, Madhubani prints and Dal Chadar, featured in the event, highlighting the state's rich agricultural, artisanal and textile traditions. A cultural programme featuring energetic music and dance performances inspired by the musical traditions of Bihar added vibrancy to the event.

"The celebration of Bihar Diwas is part of the Embassy of India’s continuing efforts to promote India’s rich cultural diversity in Azerbaijan and to deepen people-to-people ties and cultural understanding between India and Azerbaijan. The overwhelming response to the event demonstrated the strong interest among Azerbaijani citizens and the wider diplomatic and international community in exploring the diverse cultural heritage of India," the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan posted on X.

--IANS

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