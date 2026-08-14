'The team is ready to play in Europe': Terzic backs Athletic Club for European push

Bilbao, Aug 14 (IANS) New Athletic Club head coach Edin Terzic believes his side has the quality to challenge for European qualification in the upcoming La Liga season, setting an ambitious target ahead of his first competitive campaign with the Basque club.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach took charge of Athletic during the summer after Ernesto Valverde stepped down following the conclusion of his fourth season in his third spell at the club.

Athletic endured an inconsistent 2025-26 campaign and finished 12th in La Liga. However, Terzic has been encouraged by the team’s preparations for the new season, with the club suffering just one defeat during pre-season.

“The team, based on quality, is ready to play in Europe. If we deserve it, it will be because we work harder and better, and that will prepare us. Europe is one of our objectives,” he said a week before Athletic opens its league campaign at home to Sevilla, as quoted by Xinhua.

Terzic, 43, has also been impressed by the strong bond between Athletic and its supporters since his arrival in Bilbao. The German believes the unique connection between the club and its fan base can provide an additional source of motivation for his players.

“I see the connection people have with the club, and you feel the pride. It doesn’t matter how old you are, whether you’re a man, woman, boy or girl, everyone feels a connection to the club, and that makes me very proud to coach this team,” he said.

The former Dortmund boss also played down concerns over the pressure that comes with taking charge of Athletic, insisting that he places greater expectations on himself than anyone else could.

“In football, everyone talks about pressure, but there’s pressure in everything in life. I don’t feel that external pressure; the pressure is internal. Nobody can put more pressure on me than I put on myself,” Terzic said.

--IANS

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