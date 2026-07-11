July 11, 2026 4:13 PM हिंदी

India ranks 1st in milk production, 2nd in mobile, 3rd in auto globally: PM Modi in New Zealand

India ranks 1st in milk production, 2nd in mobile, 3rd in auto: PM Modi in New Zealand

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India's rapid economic transformation, saying the country has emerged as the world's largest milk producer, while also becoming the second-largest mobile producer and telecom market and the third-largest automobile market globally.

Addressing Indian community at ‘Kia Ora Modi event’ here, PM Modi said that despite global uncertainties, India's pace of development has remained unprecedented.

India is the world's second-largest mobile producer and telecom market, according to him.

PM Modi further highlighted that India is the world's largest milk producer and the third-largest automobile market. He said the India-New Zealand relationship is built on cherished memories, enduring friendship, shared values and a common commitment, adding that India is always willing to learn from other countries.

"For us, it is not the size of a country's population that matters, but its commitment to the welfare of its people," PM Modi said.

According to him, India and New Zealand share several similarities, including a strong commitment to preserving their indigenous cultures and heritage.

"It is our indigenous cultures and our resolve to celebrate and preserve them that connect us," he said.

Highlighting growing cooperation between the two countries, the Prime Minister noted that New Zealand's space industry has worked with India on several occasions.

Referring to his visit, PM Modi said he had come carrying the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and thanked members of the Indian community for the warm welcome.

Noting that it had taken 40 years for an Indian Prime Minister to visit New Zealand again, PM Modi assured the diaspora that such a long gap would not be repeated.

"This time it took 40 years for an Indian Prime Minister to come to New Zealand. But you will not have to wait that long again. It won't take another 40 years. That's Modi's guarantee," he said.

--IANS

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