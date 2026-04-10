India, Qatar review strategic ties across trade, energy; agree to deepen bilateral cooperation

New Delhi/Doha, April 10 (IANS) India and Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic ties across key sectors including trade, energy and cultural exchanges, as Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held high-level talks in Doha during his two-day official visit, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Friday.

Puri, who arrived in Doha on April 9, met Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, where both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

The discussions covered high-level engagements, trade and investment opportunities, energy cooperation, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties, reflecting the growing depth of the India-Qatar partnership.

“Both Ministers discussed all aspects of the strategic relations between the two countries including high level engagements, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people relations,” the ministry said.

“They hoped for early return of peace and stability in the region and further strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and Qatar,” it added.

During the meeting, Puri conveyed greetings and a message of solidarity on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He also recalled the recent telephonic conversations between PM Modi and the Amir in March 2026 following the onset of regional tensions, during which both leaders underscored the need for peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi had also expressed gratitude for Qatar’s continued support to the Indian community residing there.

The two ministers expressed hope for an early restoration of peace in the region and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Al-Kaabi reiterated Qatar’s commitment to being a reliable energy partner for India and emphasised continued collaboration in the energy sector.

The leaders also welcomed the two-week ceasefire announced on April 8, stressing the importance of ensuring uninterrupted global energy supplies.

They highlighted the need for freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of global commerce to maintain stable supply chains.

Puri thanked his Qatari counterpart for hosting him, and both sides agreed to remain in close contact in the coming weeks as they work towards advancing mutual interests.

--IANS

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