India pitches Bharat Innovates 2026 in Paris ahead of Nice conclave

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) India pitched its deep-tech startup programme ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ to global investors and stakeholders at a roadshow in Paris, building momentum ahead of the conclave scheduled to be held in Nice next month.

The roadshow showcased India’s deep-tech startup ecosystem and higher education-led innovation landscape to global investors, corporates, universities and research institutions.

The Paris outreach event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Embassy of India in Paris, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), along with more than 50 participants from the French business and innovation ecosystem.

French businesses and ecosystems such as La French Tech, VivaTech, ESCP Business School, ESSEC, INRIA, and members of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce, as well as venture capital, advisory, legal, and startup networks, were among the key participants.

Moreover, the roadshow served as a platform to brief potential investors and partners on the scope, objectives and investment opportunities associated with Bharat Innovates 2026.

On the occasion, K.M. Praphullachandra Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, highlighted the significance of the initiative in strengthening international collaboration, particularly under the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership.

Meanwhile, Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, made a presentation outlining opportunities for French and global investors to engage with India’s rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem.

It was also highlighted that Bharat Innovates 2026 will focus on 13 frontier technology sectors, including advanced computing, semiconductors, next-generation communications, advanced materials and critical minerals, biotechnology, space and defence, and manufacturing under Industry 4.0.

The maiden edition will take India’s top 120 deep-tech startups to France to catalyse pilots, co-development, investments, research partnerships, manufacturing and market access.

Notably, the initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17 during the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation in the presence of the French President.

Bharat Innovates 2026 is scheduled to be held from June 14-16 at the Palais des Expositions in Nice, France.

--IANS

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