India organises health camp in Rwanda under Seva Pakhwada

Kigali, Sep 22 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Kigali organised a health camp on Saturday as part of Seva Pakhwada, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Rwanda.

"Under Seva Pakhwada (17 September - 02 October 2026), the High Commission of India, Kigali, organised a Health Camp in collaboration with Wiwo Hospital and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital on 19th September 2026. The Health camp brought together the Indian Diaspora, Friends of India in Rwanda and the High Commission's officials to promote a healthy lifestyle," the High Commission said in a post on X.

Indian missions in Africa and Europe also held community clean-up drives over the weekend as part of the campaign. In Ghana, the High Commission of India, along with partner entities and hundreds of volunteers, including members of the Indian community, carried out a clean-up drive at Ananse Beach in Nungua.

"Hundreds of volunteers came together to clear tonnes of waste from the shoreline and transformed Ananse Beach into a cleaner & greener space. The effort reflects the power of community participation and our shared responsibility to protect our oceans and environment. This initiative complemented the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign 2026, a call to action from the Govt of India to inspire citizen ownership for a cleaner, greener future," the High Commission in Accra said.

In Cyprus, the High Commission of India partnered with the Nicosia Municipality and Let's Do It! Cyprus, the country's largest environmental and volunteering campaign, for a clean-up of Nicosia's historic centre on World Cleanup Day, with High Commissioner Manish working alongside the volunteers.

"More than 70 volunteers, including students and representatives of youth organisations, civil-society groups and advocacy organisations, participated in cleaning Nicosia's historic centre. The initiative culminated at the Home for Cooperation in the Buffer Zone, near the UNFICYP Peace Memorial. Nicosia Mayor Mr Charalambos Prountzos also joined the initiative," the High Commission said.

--IANS

ksk/dan