Ashok Selvan's 'Anbil Avan' release pushed to October 2

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) The makers of director R Kaarthikeyan's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic action entertainer titled 'Anbil Avan', featuring actors Ashok Selvan and Priety Mukhundan in the lead, on Tuesday announced that their film would now hit screens on October 2 this year.

For the unaware, the film was earlier slated to hit screens worldwide on September 25 this year.

Actor Ashok Selvan shared a statement put out by the producers of the film on his X timeline.

In the statement, the makers of the film said, "Thank you for the overwhelming love and support shown towards the trailer and promotional campaign of Anbil Avan. The response from audiences across platforms has been truly heartening, and we are deeply grateful for the trust and affection you have showered upon us."

The makers went on to add, "As announced earlier, Anbil Avan was scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 25 September 2026. However, the incredible response from all of you, along with the growing interest and confidence shown by our distribution partners, has encouraged us to plan for a bigger and wider release. To ensure that the film reaches audiences in the best possible across territories, we have decided to move the release by one week. Anbil Avan will now release worldwide on 2 October 2026."

Stating that this film had been a labour of love for nearly two years, the makers said that waiting one more week would be a step if it helped them present the film to audiences with the scale, reach, and care it deserved.

"We seek your continued love and support as we prepare for this journey. We promise to meet you in theatres worldwide on 2 October 2026, and we cannot wait to share this story with all of you. Thank you for being a part of this journey," they said.

The film has triggered excitement among audiences ever since the makers released a trailer.

The trailer begins with Ashok Selvan's character explaining about himself and his wife to Revathy. "My wife's name is Iyal," he begins and explains that his wife (played by Preity Mukhundhan), who hailed from a rich family, gave up everything for his sake when he had nothing.

The trailer then shows both Ashok Selvan's character and his wife Iyal working in a star hotel. Both husband and wife are subjected to constant supervision and taunts.

At one point, Ashok Selvan's character says he wants to give the life he promised to Iyal. The couple get married and move to a hill station. It is then that life throws a different kind of challenge.

A very disturbing incident occurs when Iyal is alone at home. We then see a number of shady characters who make statements regarding this incident. One man, who seems like a politician, is seen saying, "That night something happened. I too am remorseful that it happened." Another shady looking character says, "You have come to my town and now, it is a problem concerning my home."

Meanwhile, the couple seem to be in a state of perpetual fear. We see a series of grim action sequences in the trailer. The police officer investigating the case, with a cheeky smile, says, "Looks like sir belongs to the soft type." Soon after, we see Ashok Selvan's character involved in a series of explosive action sequences.

The challenging situation results in disagreements between the couple. What happens then is what the film is all about...

The film, which has been produced by K.Karunamoorthy, Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam, has music by Govind Vasantha.

The film has cinematography by Gowtham Rajendran and editing by Selva RK. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Peter Hein and art direction is by Manikandan Srinivasan. While the story of the film has been penned by Vignesh Raja, its screenplay have been jointly penned by Vignesh Raja, R Kaarthikeyan and Ashok Selvan.

--IANS

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