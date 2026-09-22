India, CICA discuss continued engagement

New York, Sep 22 (IANS) India on Tuesday discussed its continued engagement with the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George met the grouping's Secretary General, Ambassador Kairat Sarybay.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George met the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Kairat Sarybay. They discussed developments related to CICA and India's continued engagement with the organisation. SG also appreciated India's strong commitment towards multilateralism," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The meeting was part of a series of engagements by the Secretary (West) on the margins of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) High Level Week in New York, with UN Security Council (UNSC) reform featuring prominently.

Earlier in the day, Secretary George met Emmanuel Lenain, France's Special Envoy for Global Governance and Emerging Countries.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George met Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, French Special Envoy for Global Governance and Emerging Countries. They discussed reforms of the UN, with particular emphasis on the UN Security Council," Jaiswal said.

Secretary George also attended an event on the Franco-Mexican Initiative, organised by the Foreign Ministers of France and Mexico, where he set out India's position on the veto.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George attended an event on the Franco-Mexican Initiative organised by the FMs of France and Mexico in New York today. He emphasised India's well-established and consistent position on the veto. He also underscored the urgent need to achieve comprehensive reforms of the United Nations Security Council," the MEA spokesperson said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the High Level Week, also raised UNSC reform in his meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Monday, and is set to address the General Assembly on September 26. At the first joint meeting between India and the Visegrad 4 group of Central European countries in New York, the grouping announced its collective support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the UNSC.

--IANS

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