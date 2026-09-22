Tashkent 2027 medal programme and qualification criteria announced

Bonn, Sep 22 (IANS) World Para Athletics has announced the medal programme and qualification criteria for the 2027 World Para Athletics Championships in Tashkent. The competition will take place at the Uzbekistan Olympic City Sport Stadium from June 19 to 27, 2027.

The Tashkent 2027 event programme will retain all events from the New Delhi 2025 World Championships while expanding to feature 16 additional medal events, bringing the total to 202 (111 men’s, 90 women’s and one mixed), the highest number at a World Championships since London 2017. All 164 medal events on the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games programme are included.

Five new medal events have been added to Tashkent 2027, whilst 11 medal events result from the separation of existing events from the New Delhi 2025 programme, World Para Athletics informed in a release on Tuesday.

The complete medal event programme, including eligible Sport Classes, and the full qualification criteria, including the Minimum Entry Standards, can be found here.

More than 1,300 athletes from over 100 nations are expected to compete at the World Championships, making it the largest single Para sport event in the Paralympic cycle leading to LA28 and the largest ever held in Uzbekistan.

New events

Men's 100m T61

Men's 200m T47

Men's discus throw F53

Women's 100m T61

Women's 800m T20

Separated events (eligible classes in brackets)

Original event: Men's 100m T63 (T42, T63)

Separated events:

Men's 100m T42

Men's 100m T63

Original event: Men's 400m T62 (T43, T62)

Separated events:

Men's 400m T43

Men's 400m T62

Original event: Men's long jump T63 (T42, T61, T63)

Separated events:

Men's long jump T42

Men's long jump T63 (T61, T63)

Original event: Men's high jump T63 (T42, T63)

Separated events:

Men's high jump T42

Men's high jump T63

Original event: Men's high jump T64 (T44, T64)

Separated events:

Men's high jump T44

Men's high jump T64

Original event: Men's shot put F63 (F42, F61, F63)

Separated events:

Men's shot put F42

Men's shot put F63 (F61, F63)

Original event: Women's 100m T63 (T42, T63)

Separated events:

Women's 100m T42

Women's 100m T63

Original event: Women's long jump T63 (T42, T61, T63)

Separated events:

Women's long jump T42

Women's long jump T63 (T61, T63)

Original event: Women's long jump T64 (T43, T44, T62, T64)

Separated events:

Women's long jump T44 (T43, T44)

Women's long jump T64 (T62, T64)

Original event: Men's javelin throw F57 (F55, F56, F57)

Separated events:

Men's javelin throw F55

Men's javelin throw F57 (F56, F57)

Original event: Women's discus throw F57 (F56, F57)

Separated events:

Women's discus throw F56

Women's discus throw F57

--IANS

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