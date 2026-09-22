CM Patel invites filmmakers to make Gujarat their next 'big-screen' destination

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Sep 22 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday invited Indian and international filmmakers to use the state’s diverse landscapes and heritage sites for their upcoming projects, saying the government wants to move beyond film shoots and develop a wider ecosystem covering production, post-production, animation, VFX and gaming.

Addressing the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony at Ekta Nagar, Patel said Gujarat had the natural, cultural and historical diversity required to attract filmmakers and urged producers and directors to “make Gujarat a destination” for their upcoming projects.

“Gujarat has an extraordinary treasure of nature and heritage. There is the beautiful White Rann of Kutch, sacred rivers such as the Narmada, Tapi and Sabarmati, scenic mountains such as Girnar and Saputara, and the Asiatic lion, Gir Forest and other wildlife attractions,” he said.

Patel also pointed to Dholavira and Lothal, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and Gujarat’s more than 2,300-km coastline, besides its traditions, culture, Garba, folk fairs and festivals.

He said the state’s locations have already attracted film productions, naming films including ‘RRR’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Force 3’ and ‘Lalo’ as examples shot in Gujarat.

“We invite all producers and directors of Indian and international cinema. Experience the diverse tourism locations of Gujarat and make Gujarat a destination for your upcoming projects,” he said.

Patel said Gujarat is also seeking to facilitate filmmaking through required permissions, production infrastructure and a “producer-friendly approach” as part of its ease-of-doing-business efforts.

The state’s 'Cinematic Tourism Policy', covering the period 2022-27, provides a framework for financial incentives for eligible feature films, documentaries, web series, television series, mega film events and film infrastructure projects, including film cities, studios and post-production facilities.

Patel said the government aims to make Gujarat a destination of choice for film production and OTT projects. “Our effort is to create a complete ecosystem in Gujarat covering production, post-production, animation, VFX and gaming, beyond merely serving as shooting locations for films,” he said.

He added that the government wanted to create infrastructure that would allow young people to work on world-class films, animation, VFX and digital content while remaining in their cities and villages.

Patel also linked the development of the creative economy with Gujarat’s wider economic expansion in industry, technology, infrastructure, green energy, semiconductors and tourism.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the first National Film Awards ceremony to be held in Gujarat.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the 72nd National Film Awards at Ekta Nagar on Tuesday, marking the first time the ceremony has moved outside New Delhi in several decades.

Calling the event an occasion of pride for Gujarat, Patel said the presence of the national film fraternity at Ekta Nagar represented not only a celebration but “the beginning of a new creative journey”.

He also congratulated award winners including Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan and Yami Gautam. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for bringing the ceremony to Gujarat.

--IANS

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