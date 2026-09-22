September 23, 2026 12:18 AM हिंदी

Asian Games: China's women cruise into table tennis semifinals, men survive scare

China's women cruise into table tennis semifinals, men survive a scare at the Asian Games 2-26 in Nagoya, Japan on Tuesday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Nagoya (Japan), Sep 22 (IANS) The Chinese women's table tennis team cruised into the semifinals of the team competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan on Tuesday, while the men's team survived a scare before beating Thailand 3-1.

In the men's quarterfinals, Wang Chuqin gave China an ideal start by beating Phakpoom Sanguansin 3-0. But Lin Shidong then suffered a surprise 3-2 loss to 16-year-old Thai player Thitaphat Preechayan. "Everyone wants to win in the knockout stage, so there is definitely pressure," Lin said. "I made some mistakes that I shouldn't have made in this match. I hope I can fully release myself in the events ahead."

China regained control through Xiang Peng, who defeated Sarayut Tancharoen 3-1, reports Xinhua.

Wang then returned to the table and beat Preechayan 3-0 to seal the victory for China, despite appearing to be dealing with a minor leg injury during the match.

China will face Chinese Taipei in the semifinals while Japan meet South Korea. "Considering our ability, I see this medal as just another step along the way," Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto said after helping Japan beat Kazakhstan 3-0.

The Chinese women's team had a comfortable night, with Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Kuai Man winning in succession to complete a 3-0 victory over Uzbekistan. China will face the DPR Korea in the semifinals.

Japan's women, featuring Miwa Harimoto, Hina Hayata and Mima Ito, also advanced with a 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei. Japan will next play South Korea, which beat Singapore 3-0, in the semifinals.

The table tennis team semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday.

--IANS

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