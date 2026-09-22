September 23, 2026 12:20 AM हिंदी

India, Saudi Arabia discuss community welfare, consular matters in Jeddah

India, Saudi Arabia discuss community welfare, consular matters in Jeddah

Jeddah, Sep 22 (IANS) India's Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Suri, on Tuesday met Fareed bin Saad Al-Shehri, Director General of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region Branch, with the two sides discussing ways to strengthen bilateral ties, community welfare, consular matters and other issues of mutual interest.

"Consul General of India in Jeddah, Shri Fahad Suri, met H.E. Fareed bin Saad Al-Shehri, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region Branch, and discussed, inter alia, ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, community welfare and consular matters, and other matters of mutual interest," the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said in a post on X.

On September 14, Consul General Suri visited Indian nationals undergoing treatment at a local hospital who are among dozens of people injured during the recent Houthi group-launched ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting several Saudi cities.

"Consul General Shri Fahad Suri visited Indian nationals undergoing treatment at Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Jeddah, who were injured in the recent incidents in Jazan. CG enquired about their health and well-being, interacted with the patients, and assured them of the Consulate's full support and assistance," the Consulate General of India in Jeddah - which also covers the cities of Mecca, Madinah, Yanbu, Taif, Tabuk, Qunfudah, AlBaha, Abha, Jizan and Najran - posted on X.

"The Consulate remains in close touch with the hospital authorities and the affected nationals and their family members," the social media post added.

Yemen's Houthi group had said on September 14 that it had launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at a major military air base in southwestern Saudi Arabia, marking a significant escalation in the widening cross-border confrontation.

In a statement carried by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group fired dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, a southwestern Saudi city near the Yemeni border.

--IANS

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