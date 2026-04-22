India online gaming rules to come into force from May 1

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India will bring into force a comprehensive set of rules to regulate the fast-growing online gaming sector from May 1, the government said on Wednesday.

The new framework, notified under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, reflects the Centre’s dual objective of protecting users -- especially children and vulnerable groups -- from financial and psychological harm, while positioning the country as a global hub for gaming and digital creativity.

Framed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 lay down the operational architecture for implementing the parent law, which was enacted by the Parliament in August 2025. The rules were finalised after extensive inter-ministerial consultations and legal vetting, signalling the government’s intent to bring clarity and regulatory certainty to an industry that has seen rapid growth alongside rising concerns over addictive and predatory money-based gaming platforms.

At the heart of the new framework is the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a digital-first regulator that will oversee classification, compliance, grievance redressal and enforcement.

Headquartered in New Delhi and functioning as an attached office of MeitY, the Authority will include representatives from key ministries such as Home Affairs, Finance, Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Law and Justice.

It will maintain a central list of online money games, issue regulatory directions, and coordinate with financial institutions and law enforcement agencies to prevent illegal transactions linked to prohibited platforms.

The rules introduce a structured mechanism to determine whether a game qualifies as an online money game, a permissible online social game or an e-sport.

This classification can be triggered either by the Authority itself, by applications from service providers, or through government notifications. Objective criteria such as the presence of stakes, expectations of monetary winnings, revenue models and the ability to monetise in-game rewards outside the platform will be used to assess games.

Determination is expected to be completed within 90 days, bringing time-bound clarity for industry stakeholders.

A key feature of the regulatory regime is a conditional registration system. Registration will be mandatory only for categories notified by the government based on risk factors such as user vulnerability, scale, and financial exposure, and for all games seeking recognition as e-sports.

Approved games will receive a digital certificate valid for up to 10 years, while online money games will be barred from being recognised as e-sports under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

--IANS

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