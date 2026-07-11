India, New Zealand pledge deeper cooperation on counter-terrorism, cyber security

Auckland/ New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) India and New Zealand on Saturday reaffirmed their shared resolve to deepen cooperation in combating terrorism, enhancing cyber-security, and addressing other emerging security challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon agreed to pursue greater engagement through regional and multilateral forums to promote global peace, security, and resilience.

“The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation on counter terrorism, cyber security, and related security challenges. They agreed to explore opportunities for closer engagement, including through dialogue and collaboration in relevant regional and multilateral settings, with a view to supporting international peace, security, and resilience,” read India-New Zealand joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the statement, the two leaders reiterated their absolute condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. Both leaders condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir, India, on April 22, 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10, 2025, stressing that those responsible for the attacks should be held accountable.

“They called for a zero-tolerance and consistent approach to terrorism, and called for the disruption of terrorism financing networks and safe havens, dismantling of terror infrastructure, including online, and bringing perpetrators of terrorism to justice swiftly. The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism and violent extremism. The leaders welcomed the signing of the MoA on establishing a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism which will provide a framework for information and knowledge sharing,” the statement added.

The statement noted that both leaders committed to strengthening practical law enforcement cooperation to combat transnational and organised crime, including illicit drug trafficking, financial crime, cyber-enabled crime, terrorism-related offences, people smuggling and trafficking in persons.

“They agreed to work towards the early formalisation of arrangements on counter-narcotics cooperation and law enforcement cooperation between the relevant Indian and New Zealand agencies,” it added.

PM Modi and Luxon also exchanged views on their respective approaches to the Indo-Pacific, while reaffirming their commitment to a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected, and the rules-based international order is upheld.

“They reaffirmed freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the seas, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Both sides reaffirmed the need to pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS. They emphasised the importance of working together towards security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” the statement mentioned.

The two leaders also underscored the importance of cooperation in ASEAN-led and other regional fora, including the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus. They reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, according to the statement.

--IANS

scor/rs